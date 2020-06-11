Coachella, Stagecoach plan to return in April after 2020 festivals were canceled over coronavirus

A crowd takes in a performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio on April 17, 2011. (Getty Images)

Coachella organizers expect the massive music festival to return in April 2021, after coronavirus twice forced this year’s event to be scrapped.

Both Coachella and Stagecoach, its country counterpart, are slated to take place on their usual weekends next year, the last three in April. Those who have tickets for this year’s event can get a refund or have them honored at the 2021 event.

“We look forward to sharing our new lineups and more information,” promoter Goldenvoice said in a tweet. “We can’t wait to be together in the desert again when it is safe.”

On Wednesday, Riverside County health officials announced they were canceling the festivals’ 2020 dates, which had been pushed from April to October. They said the event was still unfeasible in fall due to the virus’ continued spread and an expected second wave of infections.

“Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward,” said Cameron Kaiser, the county’s public health officer.

The events typically draw hundreds of thousands of people out to the desert from across the globe.

Organizers have considered operating the festivals with a lower capacity next year as availability of a coronavirus vaccine remains uncertain, according to Billboard.

Massive concerts won’t be allowed until Stage 4 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reopening plan, which he has said the state will only enter once treatments or a vaccine are available.

As of Thursday, Riverside County had reported nearly 10,000 coronavirus cases with 372 deaths.

