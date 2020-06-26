Coalition calls for special investigation into fatal LAPD, Sheriff’s Dept. shootings, demand Andres Guardado autopsy results

A makeshift memorial for Andres Guardado is seen on June 23, 2020 in Gardena, California near where he was fatally shot by an LA County sheriff’s deputy on June 18 after he reportedly displayed a handgun. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Latino Coalition of Los Angeles is gathering downtown Friday to demand a special investigation into the deaths of Andres Guardado and Daniel Hernandez, and to ask for the immediate release of autopsy results in Guardado’s case.

The coalition plans to make its demands during a news conference at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in the 200 block of West Temple Street at 2 p.m.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies opened fire on Guardado following a short foot pursuit in Gardena on June 18.

The fatal shooting, which Guardado’s family and members of the community believe was another example of unjustified, unnecessary use of force against a person of color, has sparked multiple demonstrations against the Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said on the day of the incident that prior to the foot pursuit and shooting, Guardado had “looked toward the deputies and produced a firearm.”

Guardado’s family believes he was shot several times in the back while running away and want to see the autopsy results.

The Sheriff’s Department has placed a security hold on Guardado’s autopsy.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion calling for an independent investigation into Guardado’s death.

Daniel Hernandez was fatally shot after running away from Los Angeles Police Department officers in Historic South-Central L.A. on April 22.

Police said Hernandez had “produced a handgun” prior to being shot by officers.

The Latino Coalition says authorities are showing a disregard for human rights.

“Both murders were filmed in plain sight, showing an intent to kill rather than de-escalating both situations in the same fashion as Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta on June 12​,” a statement from the coalition read.