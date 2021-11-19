Coast Guard names second ship tied to investigation in Orange County oil spill

Dozens of fish swim under oil slicks at the Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach on Oct. 3.(Raul Roa/Times Community News)

Federal authorities Thursday boarded the container vessel Beijing in Long Beach, identifying it as a second ship under investigation in the Orange County oil spill.

Authorities from the U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board believe a ship’s anchor hit an oil pipeline off Huntington Beach and eventually led to the Oct. 2 spill.

Braden Rostad, chief of investigations for Los Angeles-Long Beach, determined that the Beijing was involved in a Jan. 25 anchor-dragging incident during heavy weather at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the Coast Guard said in a statement. As a result of the Coast Guard findings, it has designated the ship’s owners, Capetanissa of Liberia and the operator V-Ships Greece Ltd. as parties of interest in the investigation.

Rostad had previously identified the MSC Danit, another large cargo vessel that was being investigated for the dragging incident.

