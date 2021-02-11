Coast Guard to enact sweeping safety reforms in wake of Conception boat fire that killed 34

Members of an FBI dive team look at a growing memorial to the victims of the Labor Day fire aboard the Conception, a dive boat that was anchored off Santa Cruz Island. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

More than a year after the worst maritime disaster in modern California history, the U.S. Coast Guard said it would enact a sweeping series of rules and other reforms designed to make small passenger vessels safer.

The changes come in response to the 2019 Labor Day weekend fire aboard the Conception dive boat off the Channel Islands, which killed 34 people and exposed a series of serious flaws in boat safety later detailed by a series of Times reports and an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Coast Guard told the NTSB this week that it was agreeing with seven recommendations for major changes, including mandatory checks on roving watches, better smoke detector systems, mandatory safety management systems and improved emergency exits.

The NTSB in October concluded that the Conception’s owner, Truth Aquatics, failed to have effective oversight of the vessel and did not operate a required roving watch that likely would have detected the fire sooner and could have saved lives.

