Coast Guard to search by helicopter after reports of possible oil sheen off Bolsa Chica State Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities will fly by helicopter Thursday morning to determine the location and size of a possible new oil sheen spotted off the Bolsa Chica State Beach coast.

Huntington Beach police began receiving reports of a sheen around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Carey said.

Calls were also being made from residents about an oil odor in the area, Carey said.

A helicopter was sent to look for the sheen but was unsuccessful due to the weather conditions and dark skies. Marine safety boats were able to find a few sheens but were “unable to fully understand the magnitude, the size, the exact whereabouts and locations of these oil sheens,” Carey said.

The city began working with California Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Coast Guard and Orange County Public Works officials in deploying booms and creating berms to protect both the Huntington Beach wetlands and the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve.

Related Content Possible oil sheen spotted off Bolsa Chica State Beach

“We’re all a little nervous any time we hear about oil spill after the first one that happened on Oct. 2,” Carey said.

During that spill, an estimated 25,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into the ocean after a pipeline ruptured off the coast of Orange County.

Officials are hoping this sighting is similar to a relatively minor incident that occurred in November when a sheen was spotted off the Huntington Beach coast and dissipated on its own.

“We do know that with the recent storms and rain, that can kind of agitate things out in the ocean and maybe that’s what brought this about,” Carey said.

Until more information can be gathered, residents were urged to be patient and not become overly alarmed.

“At this time, we really don’t have enough information to give any guidance,” Carey said.

A helicopter crew plans to search for the sheen at 8 a.m. Thursday.