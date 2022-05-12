The California Coastal Commission is expected to vote Thursday on the $1.4 billion Poseidon Water desalination plant, which would turn seawater into drinking water off the shore of Orange County.

The plant would be built near Pacific Coast Highway and Magnolia off Huntington State Beach.

The project is controversial, with some saying it would provide a great drought-proof source of water while others worry about the monetary and environmental costs.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 12, 2022.