Cold storm brings rain, snow to SoCal; another system to arrive Wednesday

A very cold weather system dumped rain and snow on Southern California overnight, with a chance of showers continuing through most of the day Monday. A separate, more powerful, storm is expected to arrive later this week.

Forecasters called for about a half inch of rain for the coasts and valleys from Monday’s storm. Mountain and foothill areas should see closer to .75 inches of rain., according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest showers arrived late Sunday, but a slight chance of thunderstorms and small hail remained in the forecast for Monday.

The cold temperatures helped snow levels fall to around 1,500 feet.

Officials began escorting traffic through the Grapevine area of the 5 Freeway early Monday, but eventually had to close the roadway altogether.

Interstate 5 #TejonPass #Grapevine remains wintry and icy. With more snow expected soon and lasting through most of tonight, expect closures and long delays to continue. #cawx @CaltransDist7 @CaltransDist6 pic.twitter.com/EGNmlxFj0z — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 25, 2021

There was no word on when the Grapevine was expected to reopen.

A winter storm warning for local mountains is in place through Monday evening as several inches of snow have already fallen in the higher elevations.

Drivers heading up to the snow should be aware that chains are required for mountain travel.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Motorists in @CountyofLA and @CountyVentura should follow these tips due to wet roadways and possible snow at higher elevations as a series to storms sweep across Southern California. Drive Safe! pic.twitter.com/937zN6Bz18 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 22, 2021

Powerful northwest winds are also part of Monday’s weather system. Damaging gusts between 50 and 65 mph were expected for local mountains deserts, with coastal areas seeing 40 to 50 mph winds.

A warmer and stronger storm is expected to arrive Wednesday and continue through Friday, according to the Weather Service.

Although the storm will not be as cold, it is expected to bring a significant amount of rain.