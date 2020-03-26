Cold storm expected to bring snow, ice to SoCal mountains starting Thursday

A cold storm will bring scattered showers and a dusting of snow to the Southland on Thursday, potentially creating hazardous driving conditions in the mountains.
Although it won’t pack near as much moisture as last weekend’s record-breaking affair, the latest storm will drop snow levels to as low as 2,500 feet — potentially bringing a few flurries to the Antelope Valley foothills and as much as 2 inches of powder to the 5 Freeway’s Grapevine corridor in the afternoon and evening.
“The main problem is icy roads,” said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. In times of normal traffic on the Grapevine, that could cause travel delays.
The chance of snow, combined with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for mountainous areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties that is in effect until 11 p.m.
