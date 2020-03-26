Cold storm expected to bring snow, ice to SoCal mountains starting Thursday

A ramp to the 5 Freeway is closed at the Tejon Pass in this Jan. 14, 2019 photo from Caltrans.

A cold storm will bring scattered showers and a dusting of snow to the Southland on Thursday, potentially creating hazardous driving conditions in the mountains.

Although it won’t pack near as much moisture as last weekend’s record-breaking affair, the latest storm will drop snow levels to as low as 2,500 feet — potentially bringing a few flurries to the Antelope Valley foothills and as much as 2 inches of powder to the 5 Freeway’s Grapevine corridor in the afternoon and evening.

“The main problem is icy roads,” said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. In times of normal traffic on the Grapevine, that could cause travel delays.

The chance of snow, combined with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for mountainous areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties that is in effect until 11 p.m.

Latest estimates on snow expected today through tonight. Main impacts will be through the I-5 Corridor. However, light accumulations will be possible in Cuyuma and the Antelope Valley foothills today. Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for LA/VTA Mtns thru this eve. #cawx pic.twitter.com/PVhm2QeDjT — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 26, 2020

