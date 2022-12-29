The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Thursday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees.

The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson, and the Santa Clarita Valley. The advisory is scheduled to begin during the holiday weekend.

Lancaster (Antelope Valley): Jan. 1 through Jan. 2

Mount Wilson: Dec. 31 through Jan. 2

For Santa Clarita Valley, the advisory will only be active on Jan. 2.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement.

The Department of Public Health advises residents to:

Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.

Protect head, hands, and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks.

Check on and help family members, friends, and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill. Check on them frequently.

If you have pets, bring them indoors, and do not leave them outside overnight.

Multiple rainstorms are expected to hit Southern California on New Year’s Eve and next week.

You can check the KTLA weather page for an up-to-date forecast and the latest weather headlines.

For those who need shelter during the winter storm, The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a list of open shelters available on its website or by calling 2-1-1.

The department also warns that people exposed to cold temperatures for a prolonged period can be susceptible to hypothermia or frostbite.

Health officials also warn against using stoves, barbecues, or ovens to heat their homes because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.