Los Angeles County residents are being advised to layer up for the rest of the week.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Tuesday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees.

The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson and the Santa Clarita Valley. The advisory is scheduled to begin on Wednesday and last until Sunday, except for the alert affecting the Santa Clarita Valley, which will end on Friday.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said in a statement.

The Department of Public Health advises residents to:

Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.

Protect head, hands, and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks.

Check on and help family members, friends, and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill. Check on them frequently.

If you have pets, bring them indoors, and do not leave them outside overnight.

You can check the KTLA weather page for and up-to-date forecast and the latest weather headlines.

The department also advises against using stoves, barbeques, or ovens to heat their homes because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.