Light showers seen moving through the region on KTLA’s interactive radar map Mar. 5, 2023.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Health Department on Sunday issued a cold weather alert for parts of the county.

The alert comes as the National Weather Service forecasts a weak cold front moving into Southern California through Sunday evening that could bring light showers and low temperatures ahead of a slow warming trend expected to start Tuesday.

Parts of L.A. County could see wind chill temps below 32 degrees. Affected areas include:

– Santa Clarita Valley

– Lancaster (Antelope Valley)

– Mount Wilson (L.A. County Mountains)

– Woodland Hills (West San Fernando Valley)

– San Gabriel (West San Gabriel Valley)

– Pomona (East San Gabriel Valley)

“Taking extra precautions amid cold weather events is especially important for children, the elderly, those with disabilities, and those with special needs,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said in a new release. “Shelters and other public facilities are open for those who have no access to a warm space.”

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) is offering temporary shelters across the county to help those suffering from homelessness during the colder months. Bed are available through March 2023.

Anyone seeking shelter services to get out of the cold and stay in a warm place can visit LAHSA’s website for shelter information, dial 211 or call the Winter Shelter Hotline at 800-548-6047. Transport services are available for those in need.

The lingering cold weather has continued to keep many residents in nearby San Bernardino County mountain communities trapped and struggling, after winter storms brought historic snowfall and freezing temps to the region. Recovery efforts, though moving slowly, are underway and the county has begun accepting donations to help those affected by the rare weather event.

Though clearly not as severe, the cold weather has also set records in Los Angeles. The National Weather Service reports “for the meteorological winter (Dec-Feb),” average daytime high temps in downtown Los Angeles were 64.9 degrees, the coolest since the winter of 1978-1979.

During cold weather conditions, the L.A. County Department of Health encourages residents to keep themselves and other safe by adhering to the following steps:

– Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Never use a generator inside a home, shed or garage even if doors and windows are open. Keep generators outside and far from windows, doors and vents.

– Never use charcoal grills or camp stoves indoors. Deaths have occurred after people burned charcoal or used camp stoves in enclosed spaces, which produced lethal levels of carbon monoxide.

– Wear layers and have blankets available for additional warmth. Layers keep you warmer than bulky sweaters. Stay dry to avoid hypothermia.

– Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.

– Have a plan for back-up power if you or someone in your family is dependent on electricity for medical devices.

– Avoid using candles and if possible, use flashlights. If candles are used, do not burn them near anything flammable and never leave burning candles unattended or near children or bedding. Extinguish candles when you leave the room.

– Do not touch or approach downed power lines; call 911 if you see downed or damaged electrical lines.

– If it is safe to do so, check on neighbors who may need assistance — older adults, people with disabilities and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.