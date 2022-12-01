Rain falls over downtown Los Angeles during a late season storm on March 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Los Angeles County residents are advised to bundle up heading into the weekend.

L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Thursday evening for Lancaster, Mount Wilson, and Santa Clarita Valley.

Through Saturday and Sunday, temperatures in these areas aren’t expected to exceed 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

A rainstorm is also expected to make landfall in Southern California on Thursday and Friday.

Valleys and coastal areas are expected to see between .5 to 1 inch of precipitation. Mountain locations could see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

Snow levels will start at 7,000 feet and eventually drop to around 6,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

“Major mountain passes are unlikely to see snow,” NWS said. “However, there will likely be winter weather travel conditions in the higher mountains during this time. In addition, due to heavier rain likely in the mountains and foothills, there will be a chance of minor flash flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas.”

Commuters have been advised to allow extra time in their daily commutes for Thursday evening and Friday.