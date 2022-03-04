Winter storm drops rain on SoCal; colder 2nd system may bring 2,500-foot snow levels

A series of cold winter storms will bring rain and snow to the Southland through Saturday.

The first downpours arrived Thursday night, bringing areas of brief, heavy downpours, thunderstorms and small hail across the Los Angeles Basin.

Rainfall totals for most locations are expected to range between .25 and .50 inches, with higher amounts near 1 inch for the San Gabriel Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s storm is expected to bring another chance of thunderstorms and mountain snow.

Chain requirements were already in place for parts of the San Bernardino Mountains, including highways 18 and 38 at R-2, according to a tweet from Caltrans Friday morning.

A second, even colder system, is expected to move in from the north on Saturday.

This system was described as “moisture starved” and should only bring a scattered showers Saturday.

However, snow levels could drop to as low as 2,500 feet and impact traffic on the Tejon Pass and through the Grapevine overnight Friday. The Tejon pass could see about 2 inches of snow.

Up to 6 inches of snow is possible at higher elevations, except for the San Gabriel Mountains where totals could reach 1 foot, according to the Weather Service.

Travelers are urged to leave additional drive time due to slick and snowy road conditions.

Warmer, drier conditions are forecast to return early next week.