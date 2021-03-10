Cold winter storm to bring rain, snow through Friday; Grapevine remains open

A cold winter storm arrived overnight and is expected to bring periods of rain, snow and gusty winds to Southern California through Friday.

The storm is expected to provide steady rain much of the day Wednesday, bringing between .5 and 1 inch of rain to coastal and valley locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Local mountains and foothills can expect up to 1.5 inches of rain or higher in areas hit by potential thunderstorms.

Forecasters are calling for 6 to 12 inches of snow to fall above the 4,500-foot mark.

Snow and ice could also impact travel on the Grapevine Wednesday morning.

As of 4 a.m. the roadway remained open.

Chains are required for travel in our local mountains, Caltrans warned drivers in a tweet early Wednesday morning.

SBCO: Chain Control exists in Big Bear and Running Springs areas. Current conditions are R2: If your vehicle is not AWD/4WD, you will be required to chain up. If your vehicle is AWD/4WD with snow tires, you will be checked to make sure you have chains with you. pic.twitter.com/qVALlHPtHm — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) March 10, 2021

Officials also reminded drivers to check wiper blades and tire pressure, keep a blanket, snacks and water in their car and have a phone charger while traveling in winter conditions.

In addition to the rain, forecasters are calling for wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph.

Drier weather is expected to return to the area on Friday and continue through the weekend.