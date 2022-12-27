From shorts and T-shirts to jackets and umbrellas. A cold winter storm headed to Southern California is expected to bring periods of heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures Tuesday will have plummeted by around 20 degrees, only reaching into the 60s downtown, since our warm Christmas Day weather.

KTLA radar images showed a large band of showers already falling in the Fresno and San Jose areas as of 4:45 a.m.

The rain is forecast to arrive in the Los Angeles area Tuesday afternoon, with periods of brief heavy rain continuing overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers may continue off and on through Friday, the weather service said.

Rainfall totals between 0.5 and 1.5 inches are estimated for Tuesday and Wednesday in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Slightly less rainfall expected for Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Mountain and foothill areas could see between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain.

Snow levels will likely drop to around the 6,000 foot mark with 1 to 2 inches of snow falling.

Another significant storm is expected to arrive this weekend.