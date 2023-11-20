Debris from a collapsing building has led to a traffic closure in Riverside Monday afternoon.

“Mission Inn Ave. is closed to through traffic b/w Park Ave & Commerce St. until further notice to clear debris from a nearby collapsing building,” the city said on X, formerly Twitter.

Riverside spokesperson Phil Pitchford said he was first alerted to the building damage at about 9:20 a.m.

The building, a former soda works building at 2983 Mission Inn Ave., was damaged in a fire a few years ago, and it was further affected by the winds on Monday, which began at about 1:30 a.m., Pitchford said.

While it’s not a complete collapse, sections of the uninhabitated building are coming down.

No injuries have been reported, and no estimated reopening time was provided.

“Please plan accordingly & use alternate routes,” the city said.

Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.