Sarah Sue Morbitzer is a volleyball player at Ohio State University, but she might not have been able to continue playing had it not been for a heart valve she received from Edwards Lifesciences in Irvine.

Morbitzer was born with a heart condition, and she had her first surgery at just 4 months old.

She didn’t let that stop her from achieving her dreams of being a college athlete. But during her freshman year, she realized that if she wanted to keep playing, she’d need a new heart valve.

She got it in December 2020, and a month later, she was back on the court.

On Wednesday, she and her parents met some of the team members who assembled the valve as part of an annual event.

Morbitzer thanked the team behind making her dreams possible, and her dad made sure to hug every person who played a role.