College counselor had told USC he suspected Lori Loughlin’s daughter lied on college application, records show

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, leaves a federal courthouse in Boston behind his wife, actress Lori Loughlin, on April 3, 2019. (Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Two years ago, a college counselor at Marymount High School, an elite all-girls school on Los Angeles’ Westside, got a call in his office: J. Mossimo Giannulli, the fashion designer and husband of actress Lori Loughlin, was at the front desk and wanted to see him.

The counselor, Philip Petrone, had told USC he doubted the Giannullis’ daughter rowed competitively, as her college application stated, given her busy schedule as a video blogger. Moreover, he shared his concern that her family was working with William “Rick” Singer, an independent counselor Petrone suspected was misleading colleges.

On his way downstairs, he thought the visit from Giannulli had something to do with this. He thought right.

Petrone described what happened next in a detailed memo, which was filed in court this week by federal prosecutors who have charged Giannulli, Loughlin, and a dozen others in a fraud, bribery and money laundering conspiracy.

