Colton man arrested after grenade launcher found in crashed car’s back seat: SBSD

A man has been arrested after a grenade launcher was discovered in a vehicle involved in a solo-car crash on Christmas Day in Grand Terrance, authorities said Tuesday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released this photo on Dec. 25, 2020 of an an anti-tank rocket propelled grenade launcher that deputies reported finding in the backseat of a Honda abandoned in Grand Terrace.

Jesus Angel Rodriguez, 28, of Colton was taken into custody Monday, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

He was arrested on suspicion of the following: possession of an operational destructive device; non-injury hit-and- run; filing a false police report; and filing a false insurance claim.

An investigation began after a car was found abandoned near the intersection of Glendora Drive and Barton Road around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 25.

The vehicle’s rear window had been shattered by a bullet, which hit the inside of the windshield before landing on the dashboard, according to the release. A small amount of blood was found in the center console.

In the back seat, authorities found an anti-tank rocket propelled grenade launcher. The destructive device was “in plain view,” officials said.

The driver was believed to have fled on foot. The car was later found to have been registered to Rodriguez, who was on parole for assault with an automatic weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Rodriguez — who wasn’t injured in the crash — has been booked on a parole hold and is being held without bail, authorities said. A booking photo was not released.

Investigators did not provide any further details about the incident.