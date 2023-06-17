A man from Colton was arrested after he allegedly entered a business armed with a handgun on Friday evening.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the 12700 block of Magnolia Avenue in the unincorporated area of Corona known as Home Gardens around 7 p.m. regarding an armed robbery.

The suspect, 33-year-old Robert Jordan Silvas, entered a business with a handgun and demanded the victim’s jewelry and cash, authorities said. The victim has not been identified.

Robert Jordan Silvas as seen in an undated photo. (RCSD)

Silvas fled the scene in a “newer white sedan” and was eventually located in his vehicle in the 1500 block of Hamner Avenue in Norco. Deputies with the Lake Mathews Station located additional evidence in Silvas’ car linking him to the robbery and arrested him.

He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for armed robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Deputy Casanova at the Lake Mathews Station by calling 951-272-5600.

To submit an anonymous tip, click here.