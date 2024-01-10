A Colton man faces an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed a Riverside man multiple times in the chest on Tuesday.

Ronnee Beasley, 35, allegedly attacked the 39-year-old victim just before 12:45 a.m., the Colton Police Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived to the scene in the 1000 block of South Mt. Vernon Avenue, they found the Riverside man had sustained numerous wounds to his upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for the life-threatening wounds.

Beasley was arrested in the 800 block of East Washington Street and booked into the West Valley Detention Center under suspicion of attempted murder.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail on the attempted murder charge, as well as three separate $25,000 bonds on charges including driving with a suspended license and driving without a license.

He is due to appear in San Bernardino Superior Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Anthony Jaeger or Sgt.Shawn McFarland at 909-370-5000.