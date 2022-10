A Colton Police Department officer has died after an accidental shooting on Thursday afternoon.

The unidentified officer was at National Trails Highway and Mill Street in Oro Grande, located north of Victorville, when the shooting was reported at 2:46 p.m., according to Gloria Huerta, spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Huerta added.

Check back for updates to this developing story.