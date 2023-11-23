Hollywood’s haven for the hilarious served up much more than punchlines this Thanksgiving.

The Laugh Factory Hollywood hosted its 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

With a line wrapped around the Sunset Blvd. building — people from all walks of life, whether homeless or alone for the holiday, joined together for a hot Thanksgiving meal with laughter on the side.

The Laugh Factory Hollywood owner, Jamie Masada, says giving back to the community is the reason he started doing this 43 years ago.

“The key thing for us is everybody getting together and helping,” Masada said. “We give them an opportunity to forget about their life, just laugh.”

Comedians like Tiffany Haddish, Dane Cook, and Tom Dreesen were dishing out Thanksgiving dinner rolls shortly before delivering jokes.

“We comedians, this is our chance to pay it back,” Dreesen said.

Comedian Tom Dreesen serves guests at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood as part of the comedy club’s annual Thanksgiving service on Nov. 23, 2023. (KTLA)

“I came down here with my wife, and I said, ‘this is an experience like no other, and we have to come by,'” Cook said.

Haddish said she’s experienced the event from the other side, coming to the Laugh Factory for Thanksgiving since 1991. In those early years, she was the one in need of a hot meal, but now a lot has changed.

“When I first started here, I was sitting at the tables eating, I was receiving a meal,” she said. “Full circle, and I’m so glad to keep doing that.”

At the Laugh Factory, laughter is the secret ingredient to a successful Thanksgiving feast full of belly laughs and gratitude.

“I’m grateful for being here, I’m thankful for being here, I’m thankful to be alive,” said one Thanksgiving guest.

The comedy club is also inviting the public to attend or volunteer at the next evening of free dinners and shows, which is happening Christmas Day.

