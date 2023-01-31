The Commerce Casino was evacuated Tuesday morning after a man armed with a knife allegedly got into a confrontation with a security guard and later barricaded himself inside, officials said.

The situation unfolded just after 4 a.m. when the man got into some kind of argument with the security guard in a gaming area inside the casino, located at 6131 Telegraph Rd., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man then allegedly brandished the weapon.

The casino was evacuated around 5 a.m. and responding deputies tried to detain the suspect.

They used a beanbag round to try and get him into custody, but he did not comply and he barricaded himself inside, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several sheriffs’ and Los Angeles County Fire Department vehicles at the scene.

