A vacant commercial building in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles went up in flames Sunday evening.

The fire in the 5900 block of South Figueroa Street burned a 50-foot-by-200-foot one-story building, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

It took about half an hour for 52 firefighters to extinguish the fire, the LAFD later added.

A nearby home on 60th Street was threatened by the flames, but aerial footage from Sky5 showed firefighters working to save the house, and their efforts “spar[ed] a nearby home on 60th Street from any fire damage.”

No injuries were reported and the fire is currently under investigation, fire officials said.