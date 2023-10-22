A massive blaze engulfed a building in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday.

The fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. at 442 West Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video from the Citizen App shows smoke from a large fire in Harbor Gateway, Los Angeles, CA on Oct. 22, 2023. (Citizen App)

Video from the Citizen App shows smoke from a large fire in Harbor Gateway, Los Angeles, CA on Oct. 22, 2023. (Citizen App)

Video from the Citizen App shows smoke from a large fire in Harbor Gateway, Los Angeles, CA on Oct. 22, 2023. (Citizen App)

Video from the Citizen App shows smoke from a large fire in Harbor Gateway, Los Angeles, CA on Oct. 22, 2023. (Citizen App)

Video from the Citizen App shows smoke from a large fire in Harbor Gateway, Los Angeles, CA on Oct. 22, 2023. (Citizen App)

“The structure has a complete roof collapse and that roof is the primary fuel burning as the building appears to be empty,” LAFD said in a release. “The ember cast from the fire appears to have ignited a 50-foot trailer several buildings down from the fire…the trailer was fully involved and exposing another large commercial building.”

Firefighters were able to extinguish the trailer fire before it spread into the neighboring structure, LAFD said.

Video from the Citizen App shows several different points of view of the fire, some from cars and others from a sidewalk on the same street as the blaze.

Additional resources have been requested, fire officials said, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department is also on the scene to assist.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.