A commercial building in Signal Hill was partially destroyed by a fire Thursday morning.

The blaze in the building at 1717 E. 28th St., which appears to be a Parts Plus store, broke out around 5:40 a.m.

By about 6 a.m., it had been declared a second-alarm fire.

Aerial footage from the scene showed that as of 6:30 a.m., the flames seemed to be mostly under control though they had burned through much of the building’s roof.

The fire appeared to have been prevented from spreading to other structures.