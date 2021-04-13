Commissioners give LAPD 2 weeks to form plan of action after series of reports find fault in protest tactics

The Los Angeles Police Commission on Tuesday gave top LAPD officials two weeks to consolidate three recent reports on the department’s handling of last spring’s protests into a single plan of action that identifies top reform priorities, estimates associated costs and sets a timeline for implementation.

“Let’s get everything on the table as to what we need to do,” said Commissioner Eileen Decker, president of the civilian oversight panel.

The order followed presentations on each of the three reports — which all found glaring issues with the LAPD’s training, preparation and response — and questions from commissioners on how their recommendations overlapped.

The commissioners did not address which recommendations they agreed with, but said the LAPD’s consolidation report would help inform a collaborative effort in coming weeks and months by the commission, the City Council and Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office to formulate an official path forward.

