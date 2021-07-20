Community demands accountability after LAPD fireworks explosion in South L.A.

Community members and Black Lives Matter representatives gathered Tuesday to demand answers and compensation following the explosion that rocked a South Los Angeles neighborhood late last month while the Los Angeles Police Department was disposing of fireworks.

While the blast remains under investigation, LAPD Chief Michel Moore on Monday said preliminary findings point to an “apparent miscalculation” of the weight of the fireworks detonated by police.

Steve Kuzj reports from downtown Los Angeles for the KTLA 5 News on July 20, 2021.