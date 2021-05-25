Community gifts new SUV to family of Santa Clarita woman allegedly killed by estranged husband

Community members gifted a Santa Clarita family struck by tragedy a new SUV.

Michelle Dorsey, a mother of three, was killed in her home in April, and her estranged husband, James Mathew Dorsey, is accused of stabbing her to death.

Michelle’s three sons are now being cared for by their grandmother, their aunt and her husband, who also have three kids of their own.

When a couple who owns a local radio station heard about the tragedy in their community, they decided to take action.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 25, 2021.