Community leaders, elected officials gather in downtown L.A. to rally support for DA George Gascón, reform efforts

Community organizers, activists and local officials gathered in downtown Los Angeles Friday to show their support for L.A. District Attorney George Gascón and his justice reform efforts.

The event comes amid a recall effort against Gascón, who has drawn criticism and pushback from law enforcement officials and victims rights advocates, over various progressive directives including not seeking the death penalty, not seeking sentencing enhancements in most cases and keeping cases involving juveniles out of adult courts.

Recall supporters have accused Gascón, who ran on a vow to shake up the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office, for prioritizing criminals over victims since he took office in December.

Those endorsing Gascón have defended his commitment to reform, arguing his progressive policies are supported by research, science and data.

Leading up to Tuesday’s rally, more than 100 elected officials and community organizations signed a letter to back up Gascón’s reform efforts and his position to head the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office.

“Look at the money behind it, look at the people behind it,” Gascón told KTLA after the rally. “Understand who is supporting the recall, why are they supporting the recall … This is about a political power grab. Again, don’t look a the people you see in front of the camera. Look at who’s supporting and we’ll have the answers.”

