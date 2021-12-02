Community leaders speak out following fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant in Beverly Hills

Activists gathered in Leimert Park Thursday to speak out against the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant in Beverly Hills earlier this week.

Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was shot and killed during an apparent home-invasion Wednesday.

The community leaders are demanding justice in the case.

Michael Lawson, the president and CEO of Los Angeles Urban League, called the incident a “cowardly act.”

“This was not just a robbery, this was not just a random killing, this was a shot through the hearts of all of us,” Lawson said.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2021.