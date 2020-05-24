Community mourns Santa Clarita teen who died from brain tumor

A community in Santa Clarita gathered Saturday to mourn the death, as well as celebrate the life, of a teenager who succumbed to a brain tumor earlier this month.

Sarah Emma-Lee Donegan, 13, was first diagnosed with glioblastoma in January of 2018, her family said.

Two years and four months later, her battle with the cancer came to an end on May 16.

Her family is now urging the public to advocate in the fight against pediatric cancer to help other children.

A fund to help the Donegan family has been established online.

KTLA video journalist Shari Odell reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 23, 2020.

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Donegan’s middle name. This post has been updated.

Related Content Family of Santa Clarita Girl With Advanced Brain Cancer Seeks More Research Video