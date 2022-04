A community of skateboarders at the Eastside Skate Park in San Bernardino is voicing frustration after they say the park was abruptly closed due to vandalism.

Jeff Kraus, spokesperson for the city of San Bernardino said most of the structures were no longer safe. He added that the city is now working to fit the rebuilding of the park into its budget.

Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on April 11, 2022.