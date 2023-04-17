Commuter train routes between Orange County and San Diego have resumed Monday after repairs to the track.

During the six-month long repairs, frustrated commuters had to get off the train at the Irvine Metrolink station, take a bus to Oceanside and get back on the train to get further south.

Last summer, a section of train tracks in San Clemente was shut down due to stabilization issues. “Emergency repair work had to be done in order to stabilize the tracks and make sure there is no movement in the track itself,” Jason Jewell, managing director of the Lossan Rail Corridor Agency, said.

The work affected Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passengers. In February the tracks were considered stable enough to resume weekend service, months ahead of the weekday service resuming Monday.

As part of this reopening, Amtrak is offering a 30% discount on the Pacific Surfliner route. To use it, you have to buy the tickets this week and use them by the end of May.