The countdown is on.

Motorists are just one week away from the second major shutdown of the 210 Freeway through Irwindale to complete a hinge replacement project on the San Gabriel River bridge.

The 126-hour closure begins Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. and continues through Aug. 23 at 5 a.m.

All eastbound lanes will be closed to motorists between the 605 Freeway and Irwindale Avenue. Several onramps and transition roads in the area will also be closed due to the project.

The westbound side of the freeway will be converted into three lanes of travel in each direction, but heavy backups are expected.