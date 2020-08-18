Complaints against LAPD increased in 2019, but small percentage resulted in discipline: Report

Complaints against Los Angeles police officers rose in 2019 compared with the prior two years, though most were determined to be unfounded and only a small percentage resulted in officers being disciplined, according to a new report.

The department continued a years-long streak of clearing every single officer accused of biased policing.

A total of 3,763 complaints were fielded in 2019, more than three-quarters of them from members of the public, according to the department’s annual complaint report. That’s compared with 3,567 complaints in 2018 and 3,217 complaints in 2017.

Only about 10% of complaints in 2019 were “sustained” — or determined valid — by internal affairs investigators and other supervisors overall, the report found. Less than 4% of complaints filed by members of the public were sustained, compared with 5% of such complaints in 2018.

