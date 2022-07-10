A teen boy was shot and killed Saturday night in Anaheim on July 9, 2022 (OnScene.TV)

A 17-year-old boy died Saturday night after he was shot in an apparent gang-related drive-by, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Police had responded to the 1100 block of N. Acacia Street for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance and immediately taken into surgery, police said, but died of his wounds just before 11 p.m.

Police believe the teen was shot by gang members who then fled the scene. The teen, police say, was “completely innocent of any wrongdoing.”

Sgt. Shane Carringer told KTLA that the teen was a good kid, who was not involved in gangs and was simply at the “wrong place at the wrong time.”

A vehicle with a damaged rear passenger-side door was left at the scene, although it’s unclear its connection to the case at this time.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is urged to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.