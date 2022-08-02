Video released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows a man attacking a victim in Lynwood on June 30, 2022.

A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities.

The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his wife when he saw a white work truck pull into a driveway and park.

Images released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows a suspect in an aggravated assault and the truck he was last seen driving on June 30, 2022.

The suspect got out of the truck holding a large metal object described as possibly being a tire iron and approached the victim while “making racial comments,” authorities detailed in a news release.

“Without warning, the suspect attacked the victim with the metal object, striking him in the leg and upper body,” according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The assailant then chased the victim and his wife across the street before returning to his vehicle. He was seen heading south on Long Beach Boulevard.

In a second incident moments later, the victim was walking north on the 11300 block of Long Beach Boulevard when he saw the suspect drive past him.

The man continued walking and was attacked by the suspect from behind while entering a business, video released by the Sheriff’s Department shows.

The suspect hit the victim in the head with the object and he fell to the ground.

“The suspect continued to viciously attack the victim while he was on the ground, striking him several more times in the head,” officials said.

The man then left the area through the parking lot.

Both victims said they do not know who the man is and they were not robbed during the attacks.

Authorities described the attacks as “completely random and unprovoked.”

The first victim suffered injuries to his leg, arms and back, while the second victim sustained serious injuries to his back and neck. He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries before being released.

The assailant was described as being about 35 to 45 years old, is about 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs between 185 and 200 pounds.

He was driving a white Ford F-150 work truck with a roof rack, officials said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incidents is asked to call the Detective McInnis at 323-568-4800.