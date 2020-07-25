‘Compliant & Cute’: Claremont salon moves operations outdoors amid pandemic

A Claremont salon moved services outside after California state officials modified guidelines to allow personal care businesses to operate outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s rough in this industry because when we have to close, there’s no warning. When we can open, there’s no warning. So, at the drop of a hat, we just have to figure it out,” Erin Jensen, owner of The Treatment Skin Boutique, told KTLA Saturday.

Customers who arrive at the boutique have to wear face coverings and stand on social distancing markers. They are then given hand sanitizer and their temperatures are checked.

If everything checks out, they are then led outside to the “the Treatment Garden,” where there are tarps, partitions and other equipment, which the business is renting on a weekly basis.

Customers can get services like facials or peels in the outdoor area, which the businesses described online as “Compliant & Cute, Safe & Sterile.”

While their retail space is still open for customers to shop for products inside, those seeking beauty services are led to the outdoor area right away, the owner said.

Megan Telles reports from Claremont for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 25, 2020.