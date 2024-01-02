A street takeover in Compton resulted in the break-in and possible burglary of a Compton bakery early Tuesday morning.

Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food Inc. at 2701 N. Santa Fe Ave. was the site of a street takeover at about 3:30 a.m., according to Lt. Collins of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after the takeover was reported to deputies, another caller said that about 100 people had broken into the bakery.

The front door of the business was rammed with a vehicle, which the driver left at the scene before fleeing, Collins said.

The other suspects left on foot and in vehicles, and when deputies arrived, they found a trash bin on fire in the middle of the intersection, according tot he LASD.

No arrests have been made, and the owner of the store has not yet detailed what — if anything — was taken.

No injuries were reported.