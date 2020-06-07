Compton Cowboys ride alongside marchers to MLK memorial in demonstration against police violence

Hundreds of people, many of them on horses, took to the streets of Compton Sunday in a demonstration against police violence.

A march was scheduled from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. from the Gateway Town Center to the Martin Luther King Jr. monument by the City Hall, according to Mayor Aja Brown’s announcement.

The Compton Cowboys rode alongside marchers, some holding signs that read “Black Lives Matter.”

Sky5 was overhead when the protest began.

The Compton Cowboys posted footage of the rally from the ground. In one video, the recorder is heard saying, “That’s what I call a peaceful assembly.”