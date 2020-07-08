Compton deputy shot Andres Guardado 5 times in the back, attorney says

Andres Guardado wears a cap and gown in a photo displayed at a news conference held by his family in downtown Los Angeles on June 30, 2020. (KTLA)

A lawyer for the family of a young man killed by a deputy from the Los Angeles County sheriff’s Compton station last month says an independent autopsy revealed 18-year-old Andres Guardado was shot five times in the back.

Attorney Adam Shea says Wednesday the autopsy was performed by the independent forensic pathologist after the Sheriff’s Department placed a security hold on the report prepared by the county’s medical examiner-coroner office.

The department has said patrolling deputies saw Guardado with a gun and he began to run, leading to a chase and the shooting. Investigators have said they don’t believe Guardado fired at deputies.