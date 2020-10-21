Compton man charged with carjacking vehicle that had 93-year-old woman, baby inside

A Compton man has been charged in connection with carjacking a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend that had a 93-year-old woman and a baby on board, officials said Tuesday.

Maaliki Grant, 22, faces two counts of kidnapping for carjacking with allegations that one victim was over 65 and another was under 14. He also faces a felony count of resisting arrest with serious bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Grant pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 2.

The incident occurred about 2:45 p.m. Oct. 17, when Grant allegedly took off in a car that was parked but left running in front of a fabric store on Maple Avenue and East Ninth Street, officials said.

An 9-week-old baby and his great-grandmother were inside at the time. Los Angeles Police Department officials had previously described the baby as being 8 months old.

The baby’s mother had called 911 and told officers when the perpetrator drove by the initial location, but police said the driver refused to pull over.

Just after 4 p.m., the driver led officers on a slow-speed pursuit that lasted 10 minutes, LAPD officials said.

Officers had laid out a spike strip which “seriously injured” an officer when Grant drove over it, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The officer suffered lacerations and was treated at a hospital.

The baby and woman were checked out at the scene and were described in good condition. They were reunited with their family.

Grant faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole if he is convicted as charged. His bail was set at more than $2 million.