Compton man stabbed to death by sister: LASD

A 69-year-old man was stabbed to death in Compton early Friday morning, and the victim’s sister was arrested for the assault, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The stabbing was reported at 12:19 a.m. in a house in the 14000 block of South Harris Avenue, where deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station found the man, who was not identified, unresponsive and suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the LASD.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The man’s sister, who also was not named, was arrested Friday and taken to the Century Regional Detention Center. The 59-year-old woman faces murder charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.