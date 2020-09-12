Compton man who spent nearly 2 decades in prison freed after conviction at age 15

Emon Barnes is seen in photos from a Change.org petition created by the Loyola Project for the Innocent.

A Compton man who spent 19 years behind bars for a gang-related shooting is free and his lawyers say they’ll continue to fight to prove his innocence.

Thirty-four-year-old Emon Barnes was released Friday from a downtown Los Angeles jail.

He’d been serving 40 years to life in prison at San Quentin but a judge approved his release last week after prosecutors asked that his sentence be reduced to time served.

Barnes was 15 when he was arrested for attempted murder for a 2001 shooting and was tried as an adult in 2001. He was convicted on gang crimes and sentenced to 40 years to life in prison, according to the Loyola Law School Project for the Innocent, which has been working on Barnes’s case for nearly six years.

The case largely was based on testimony from a teenage victim who later recanted.