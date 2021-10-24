Compton minister fatally shot shortly before noon on Sunday: Sheriff’s Department

An associate pastor for a local church was fatally shot in Compton Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The unnamed victim, a 65-year-old man, was found by deputies shortly before noon in the 1000 block of Compton Boulevard, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, the man was “suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso,” the Sheriff’s Department release added.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.