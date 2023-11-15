Soon, it will be possible to pull up to Eazy Street in your ’64 Impala.

The 100 block of Auto Drive South, which runs off of Alameda Street and into the Gateway Towne Center shopping plaza, will soon be known as “Eazy Street” after the Compton City Council voted to rename the street in September.

Eazy-E, whose real name was Eric Lynn Wright, was born and raised in Compton before he shot to stardom in 1988 with his rap group, N.W.A. The group consisted of Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, DJ Yella, MC Ren and Arabian Prince.

During that same year, the group released its debut album “Straight Outta Compton,” which included the hit song with the same name. Wright also released his solo project, “Eazy-Duz-It,” which included the highly popular song “Boyz in the Hood.”

The rap legend died in March 1995 at the age of 30, shortly after he announced that he had been diagnosed with AIDS.

The city will celebrate the newly renamed street with a block party on Nov. 22, with performances and appearances from the late rapper’s children and former collaborators.

Alonzo Williams, one of Wright’s earliest collaborators, helped spearhead the street’s renaming. Williams owned Compton’s Eve After Dark nightclub, which helped launch acts including Dr. Dre and Eazy-E, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Williams now serves as the Compton Entertainment Chamber of Commerce.