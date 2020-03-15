Compton Unified School District closes schools amid complaints over its coronavirus response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Compton Unified School District announced Saturday it is temporarily closing schools through the end of March.

The announcement came amid complaints from parents and teachers that the district took too long to respond to growing coronavirus concerns as more cases were confirmed throughout Los Angeles County.

Parents, students and teachers crowded the district's office Saturday, chanting "time is up," as the school board held an emergency meeting to decide on the closure.

Micah Ali, the district's president, said all employees will be paid during the closure and meals will continue to be provided for students as well as anyone under the age of 18 with a valid ID.

Chris Wolfe reports from Compton for the KTLA 5 News on March 14, 2020.

