Concerns grow that historic Queen Mary ship could fall into critical disrepair, be in danger of sinking

The Queen Mary is berthed between tour boats and a cruise ship in the Port of Long Beach. A new report shows the ship is in urgent need of repairs.(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

In the 85 years since its maiden voyage, the RMS Queen Mary has survived rogue waves, transatlantic crossings and even a world war.

For the last five decades, it’s enjoyed a second life docked in Long Beach, riding waves of popularity and tough times as a tourist attraction.

But the historic ship is now facing its most challenging voyage yet.

After years of neglect by a string of operators, the Queen Mary is so creaky and leaky that it needs $23 million in immediate repairs, according to a trove of court documents and inspection reports released last month. There is growing concern that if something is not done soon, the ship could fall into critical disrepair and be in danger of sinking.

